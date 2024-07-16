Inner Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath to be opened on July 18

Puri: The inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath is to be opened again on July 18, said reports on Tuesday. An 11-member team had entered the Puri Jagannath Temple to open the Ratna Bhandar reportedly came out of the 12th century shrine after completing their work for today as prescribed in the special Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for opening the treasure trove of Lord Jagannath and his siblings on July 14.

While speaking to the media person after coming out, Arabinda Padhee, the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said, “As per the SOP of the Odisha government regarding the opening of the Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath Temple, we carried out our work today. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath we successfully opened the outer Ratna Bhandar and shifted the entire ornaments to a temporary strong room. The temporary strong room was then sealed in the presence of the Magistrate and every members of the team. The entire happening was recorded on cameras.”