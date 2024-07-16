Inner Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath to be opened on July 18

Puri: The inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath is to be opened again on July 18, said reports on Tuesday. An 11-member team had entered the Puri Jagannath Temple to open the Ratna Bhandar reportedly came out of the 12th century shrine after completing their work for today as prescribed in the special Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for opening the treasure trove of Lord Jagannath and his siblings on July 14.
While speaking to the media person after coming out, Arabinda Padhee, the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said, “As per the SOP of the Odisha government regarding the opening of the Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath Temple, we carried out our work today. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath we successfully opened the outer Ratna Bhandar and shifted the entire ornaments to a temporary strong room. The temporary strong room was then sealed in the presence of the Magistrate and every members of the team. The entire happening was recorded on cameras.”
Meanwhile, Chairman of the high level committee to supervise the inventorisation of valuables including jewellery stored in the Ratna Bhandar, retired Orissa High Court Justice Biswanath Rath, said that new locks were put on the door of the inner Ratna Bhandars and the keys have been sent to the district treasury.
A meeting will be held withing seven days to decide a date to shift the ornaments from the inner Ratna Bhandar, Justice Biswanath Rath added. A special team of snake helpline members along with the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) also had gone inside the temple but did not find any treat pertaining to snakes.
Also Read: Historic Ratna Bhandar (Treasure Trove) of Lord Jagannath opened after 46 years, Odisha CMO shares X post