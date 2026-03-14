Inmate found dead inside Jail In Odisha’s Bolangir, Probe Underway

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Bolangir: An inmate of Balangir jail was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the prison complex on Saturday. The has been identified as Bhismadev Sahu alias Gopal of Kushang village. He was sentenced to jail in 2021 on charges of murdering his wife. Last year, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

According to reports, he was found hanging inside his cell. The police has sent his body for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Gopal’s family has alleged that he has been murdered inside the jail. Police is investigating the incident.

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This is not the first time a jail inmate has died inside the cell. Earlier, an inmate of Choudwar Circle Jail was found dead inside the prison complex in Odisha’s Cuttack district. He was in a high security cell as an undertrial prisoner.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Kalim of Hatiporkhari area of ​​Jataka Darghabala police station. He was an undertrial prisoner in a murder case and allegedly died by suicide. HE committed suicide by hanging himself to death by tying his towel around his neck and latching it to an iron rod of his window of prison cell.

According to jail sources, Kalim was found unconscious with a noose around his neck inside his cell on Sunday evening. He was immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where doctors declared him dead. Kalim was lodged in the psychiatric ward of the jail premises in cell number 6.

Also Read: Jail warder found dead at his official quarters in Bhubaneswar