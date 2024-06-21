Ink thrown at OPCC President Sarat Pattanayak at Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Ink was thrown at the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak inside the Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on said reports on Friday.

According to reports, OPCC President Sarat Pattanayak was attacked by workers while sitting in the Congress Bhavan chamber. It seems that some workers of Yuva Congress are involved in the attack.

After the incident, it is reported that the senior leaders of the Congress reached the Congress building and discussed with the President of the OPCC. The PCC president has responded to this incident. It is worth mentioning here that the PCC president earlier, he was pelted with eggs and stones.

He said that, “seeing the rise of the Congress, some arrogant people must be doing this. So many have come and gone. I don’t care about that. Sarat Pattanayak said that we will not tolerate the forces trying to weaken the Congress.” It has been reported that there were protests against the election management a few days back.