Ink attack on OPCC President Sarat Pattnayak: Five party functionaries expelled from Congress

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the ink attack on Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Sarat Pattnayak recently, the party today took disciplinarian action and expelled five party functionaries for six years for their alleged involvement in the case.

Prakash Mishra, General secretary, OPCC, Shriyasmita Panda, General secretary, Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress, Sandip Routray, secretary, NSUI, Amresh Parida, State secretary, Youth Congress, Aryan Sasmal, State secretary, NSUI are the five party functionaries who have been expelled from the grand old party.

According to Santosh Singh Saluja, the Chairman of PCC Disciplinary Action Committee, the incident which took place on June 21 in Congress Bhawan President’s Chamber was very indiscipline and damaged the image of the party.

The OPCC President expelled the people mentioned above based on TV footage, Saluja informed.

It is to be noted here that a group of party workers including the five reportedly entered Pattnayak’s chamber, greeted him and suddenly threw ink at him, shouting slogan ‘Sarat Hatao, Congress Bachao while he was meeting leaders.

