Injured elephant blocks road, creates panic near Bhubaneswar, watch

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Bhubaneswar: An injured elephant has created scare near Andharua on the outskirts of the State Capital city today.

As per reports, the injured tusker has been spotted roaming on the main road from Bharatpur to Chandaka near Andharua village since morning.

The elephant had injured its front left leg two days back inside Bharatpur Reserve Forest and Forest Department had tranquilised the animal and treated it after which the elephant went back to the forest, added reports.

However, last night the elephant was seen moving near Andharua village. Early this morning, it came on to the main road and has been standing on the spot for quite some time now.

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As a result, hundreds of vehicles are stranded on both sides of the road creating concern among the regular commuters passing on the road.

Meanwhile, Forest Department officials have reached the spot and are trying to drive the elephant back to the forest. However, the injured elephant does not seem willing to move towards the forest and continues to stay on the road.

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