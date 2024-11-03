Initiated by KIIT-KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta KIMS conducts mega health camp in Jajpur

Jajpur: With the efforts of educationist and social worker cum KIIT, KISS and KIMS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Mega Health camps are organized every year in different places of Odisha by the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) with the aim of providing healthcare services to the rural people.

In these camps, patients are given free medical consultation and free medicines from KIMS.

In this context, a mega health camp was organized by KIMS today in Biripata of Jajpur district in Odisha.

As per reports, more than 100 doctors and health workers from various departments of KIMS participated in this mega health camp and provided medical services as well as consultations to the patients. They distributed medicines and conducted various types of tests to the people free of cost.

This mega health camp was inaugurated this morning by Dr Achyuta Samanta.

A large number of patients attended the camp and availed the benefit of medical services. It is expected that more than 5000 patients joined the camp that ran from 9 am to 5 pm.

