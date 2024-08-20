Inhumane! Youth hacks mother to death for not giving money to buy liquor in Dhenkanal

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
son kills mother for not giving money to buy liquor

Dhenkanal: In an inhumane act, a youth reportedly hacked his mother to death for not giving him money to buy liquor in Dhenkanal on Tuesday.

One Ganesh Nayak of Raitala village under Gondia police station limits of the district reportedly asked his mother Tikili Nayak some money so that he would buy liquor for himself.

A heated argument ensued between them as Tikili refused to give money to Ganesh. Irate over the argument, Ganesh hacked Tikili with a machete and later crushed her chest with a rock causing her death on the spot. Soon after killing his mother, the accused son fled from the spot with the machete.

Gondia reached to the village after getting information about the crime and started a probe. They seized Tikili’s body and registered a case of murder against Ganesh. They also launched a search operation in Sadangi Forest Range to nab the accused son.

Subadh Nayak 12147 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

