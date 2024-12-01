Inhumane! Odisha actors kill pig by biting, consume meat on stage during cultural performance

By Subadh Nayak
actors kill pig in odisha

Berhampur: In an inhumane incident, a group of actors reportedly killed a pig by biting and allegedly consumed some meat on the stage during a theatrical rendition of the epic ‘Ramayana’ in Odisha’s Ganjam district recently.

According to reports, the traditional enactment of the Ramayana was held at Ralaba village under Hinjili block of the district on the night of November 24 during which some actors killed the pig and allegedly ate the meat while portraying the characters of demons. They also reportedly used some snakes on the stage to show their daring skills.

However, the matter came to the fore only when a video of the cruel incident became viral on social media today.

What surprised most was, hundreds of people were watching the cultural program but none of them neither protested nor stopped the act.

Meanwhile, the ghastly act of the actors has sparked an outrage with many people especially the animal lovers demanding action against the actors so that such incident is never repeated anywhere.

On the other hand, the local forest officials said to have begun a probe into the heinous incident.

Also Read: Under Open Sky, Art Comes Alive As Konark Festival 2024 Begins, Check Day-Wise Event
You might also like

Under open sky, art comes alive as Konark Festival 2024 begins, check day-wise event

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Shah return to Delhi as three-day all India DGP-IGP…

Traffic advisory issued for Navy Day 2024 celebrations in Puri, ban imposed on…

Bhubaneswar Pradhan selected to play ‘Kansa’ during Bargarh Dhanu Jatra