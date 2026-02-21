Infrastructure spending accelerates in Odisha’s 2026–27 budget with ₹72,100 crore capital outlay

Advertisement

Infrastructure development remains a central pillar of Odisha’s fiscal strategy, with the state government allocating ₹72,100 crore toward capital outlay in the 2026–27 budget to strengthen connectivity, irrigation, energy, and urban infrastructure. The capital outlay accounts for about 6.5 per cent of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), reflecting sustained emphasis on long-term asset creation and economic growth.

Overall capital expenditure in the budget has been pegged at ₹94,500 crore, covering investments in transport, irrigation, energy, housing, and public infrastructure. These investments are aimed at improving logistics efficiency, enhancing productivity, and supporting industrial and rural development across the state.

Advertisement

Key infrastructure initiatives include ₹1,000 crore allocated for improving connectivity to unconnected habitations, aimed at strengthening rural transport networks and improving access to markets and services. The government has also earmarked ₹100 crore under the Chief Minister’s Smart City Mission to support urban infrastructure development, alongside continued investments in water supply, housing, and transport infrastructure.

Irrigation infrastructure remains a major focus area, with significant allocations toward irrigation and flood control projects to enhance agricultural productivity and climate resilience. Investments in energy infrastructure, including power transmission and renewable energy initiatives, are also expected to support industrial growth and improve electricity access.

The scale of capital outlay and infrastructure spending in the 2026–27 budget reflects Odisha’s continued shift toward investment-led growth. By strengthening physical infrastructure across rural and urban areas, the state aims to improve economic efficiency, attract investment, and support long-term development.