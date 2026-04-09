Infant Theft at Nirakarpur Railway Station: Baby Rescued, Father’s Hand in Theft Drama Unveiled

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Khordha/ Tangi: In the matter of a 4-month-old infant stolen from his mother’s lap at Nirakarpur railway station under Khordha railway zone late at night yesterday, the baby has been rescued. Besides, during investigation it has been found that the father had orchestrated a drama of theft of his own child.

As per reports, the missing four months old baby boy has been rescued. The main accused in the child theft drama was found that the child’s own father Prashant Pradhan was the main culprit who had orchestrated the child theft drama.

The police rescued the baby boy from his village Kalamatia under Ranpur police station limits.

The GRP police have detained Prashant while further investigation of the case is underway.

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The incident suspected to has been taken place due to family

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