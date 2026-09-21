Indravati Reservoir Gate Opened After 7 Years in Anticipation of Heavy Rain

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Nabarangpur: The gates of the Indravati Reservoir in Nabarangpur district of Odisha have been opened today in anticipation of heavy rain

This is after 7 long years that a gate of the Indravati Reservoir has been opened.

As per reports, due to a low-pressure area, heavy rainfall is expected in the coming days. Keeping the possible rain in view, the gate of the Indravati reservoir has been opened.

Out of the total 7 gates, Gate No. 6 has been opened by 0.5 meters to discharge water. The administration has issued an alert to the people in the low-lying areas.

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The maximum water holding capacity of the Indravati reservoir is 642 meters, while the water level at the time of opening the gate was 640.29 meters. At present, 177.53 cusecs of water is entering the reservoir per second, while 203.28 cusecs was being discharged before opening the gate. Now, a total of 275.28 cusecs of water is being discharged.

It has been informed that the gate will be closed when the water level comes down to 639.60 meters. A decision on whether to open more gates or close them will be taken after reviewing the rainfall situation in the coming days.

As the gates of the Indravati Dam have been opened again after 2019, all eyes are now on it.

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