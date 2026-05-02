Indore IMC Maps Out Odisha’s 24×7 Urban Water Model for Local Implementation

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On May 1, 2026, a high-level team from Indore Municipal Corporation, led by Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, sat down with Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee and other officials from Odisha’s Housing and Urban Development Department at Unnati Bhawan. They wanted to explore how Indore could bring Odisha’s ‘Drink From Tap’ program and 24/7 urban water supply model back home. Padhee pointed out that Odisha’s urban transformation relies not just on advanced technology, but also on grassroots community involvement. She also said Odisha’s Urban Academy was ready to train and upskill the Indore team.

Before this meeting, the Indore delegation spent time on the ground, touring Odisha’s urban water reforms in action. In Puri—known as India’s first city with round-the-clock, high-quality drinking water—the team checked out a Water Treatment Plant and spoke directly with ‘Jala Sathis’ (local community water volunteers) to understand how service runs at the community level. In Bhubaneswar, the team visited Salia Sahi to examine inclusive water supply models designed for informal settlements, ensuring equitable access for all residents.

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One standout moment was when the team toured the SCADA-based Command and Control Centre. This hub monitors the entire water system in real time—tracking quality, using smart meters, and managing pressure automatically—to keep water running smoothly. Officials from WATCO, Odisha’s water agency, stressed that while solid infrastructure matters, public awareness and community involvement is at the heart of the ‘Drink From Tap’ success.

Commissioner Singhal praised what he saw, especially how Odisha weaves grassroots participation and new technology together—something Indore wants to learn from. On a concluding note, Indore’s civic leaders and their counterparts in Odisha agreed to keep working together, sharing lessons so both cities can keep improving their urban water systems.