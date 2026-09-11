Indonesia Seeks Repatriation of 5 Infant Orangutans from Odisha

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Indonesia has sought the return of five infant orangutans rescued in Odisha’s Balasore district. Authorities from both countries will coordinate to establish their origin and explore their repatriation.

The orangutans were found on September 8 in the Bhogarai-Udaipur forest area near Jaleswar. The area lies close to the West Bengal border.

The animals are between 1 and 1.5 years old. They were later shifted to Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar. The zoo has kept them under quarantine and medical care.

DNA Test To Establish Origin

Preliminary physical and morphological checks suggest that the orangutans may have come from Sumatra. However, authorities have not confirmed their origin yet.

A DNA test will help establish their species and genetic background. The test is planned after the animals recover.

The rescue has also raised questions about how the non-native animals reached Odisha. The Odisha Police Special Task Force (STF), Forest Department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) are investigating the case.

Officials are also checking CCTV footage from airports, railway stations and ports. The probe is looking into a possible international wildlife trafficking network.

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Indonesia Begins Coordination With India

Indonesia’s Forestry Ministry has started discussions with India’s CITES Management Authority. The Indian Embassy in Jakarta and Indonesian Embassy in New Delhi are also involved.

The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) and other agencies will support the process. Any repatriation will follow the laws of both countries and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) framework.

Indonesia has also contacted several conservation groups. They include the Leuser Ecosystem Foundation, Indonesian Animal Network, Center for Orangutan Protection and Forum Orangutan Indonesia.

These organisations have offered support for the orangutans’ return, rehabilitation and possible release in Indonesia.

Two Orangutans Under Treatment

The five animals remain at Nandankanan for specialised care.

According to zoo officials, two orangutans are receiving treatment for health problems. The other three are in stable condition.

For now, the animals will remain under observation. Authorities are expected to use the DNA results and the ongoing investigation to determine their origin and the next steps for their repatriation.