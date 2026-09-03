Indigenous bird census begins at Bhitarkanika, to continue for three days

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Bhitarkanika: Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapada district of Odisha has begun the census of migratory birds from Thursday.

As per reports, the four-day counting will record and list the native species along with their numbers. The bird census was launched by the forest department on Thursday and will be held every day between 6 AM to 12 PM.

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Three forest teams have been assigned to conduct counting this year. This four day bird survey will conclude on Sunday.

Officials have said the 250 personnel in the four teams will be enumerating 16 varieties of local avian species in different locations of Bhitarkanika with Gendal ia, Dabentia, Anjana, Khaira, Waterhen, Middle Egret, Little Egret, Rani Bag, Kapar Khai, Andharia Bag among others.

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