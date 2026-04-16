India’s First Digital Census Begins Today; Door-to-Door Survey in Odisha from April 19

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Bhubaneswar: The first phase of India’s digital Census 2027 began today with house-to-house visits. Officials will conduct field visits for the first three days.

While the First Digital Census Begins today, from April 19, census enumerators will go door to door to collect information from residents. The number of houses and house numbers will be recorded on the map.

Enumerators will collect responses to 33 questions through a mobile app or portal. About 30 lakh enumerators will carry out the census across the country.

According to the Directorate of Census, 15,140 supervisors have been appointed in Odisha. Each supervisor will oversee data collection for around 800 people. Each enumerator will cover 200 to 220 houses.

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Officials will visit households and ask 33 questions to the head of the family. The House Listing and Housing Census will run from April 16 to May 15 in Odisha.

Watch the video here: