IndianOil launches Indane XTRALITE NOW in Odisha, will deliver 10 kg LPG cylinder in 3 hours of booking

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Bhubaneswar: Renters and students living in Bhubaneswar, the State Capital City, will now get relief from tension of availing cooking gas. Now they need not to worry about getting the cooking gas anymore, because the IndianOil today launched Indane XTRALITE NOW in Odisha, under which it will deliver a 10 kg LPG cylinder in just three hours of booking.

IOCL Chief General Manager (CGM) and Odisha State Head Kamal Sheel launched the Indane XTRALITE NOW in the presence of other senior officials of the company.

In Odisha, the Indane XTRALITE NOW has been launched only for Bhubaneswar and Kataka and will be expanded to other cities and towns gradually.

Designed to meet the evolving expectations of modern households, Indane XTRALITE NOW combines lightweight, rust-free composite cylinder technology with a digitally enabled service ecosystem to deliver greater convenience, safety and transparency. The cylinder features a translucent body for easy LPG level monitoring and is supported by express delivery within four hours of booking, preferred time delivery, and minimal documentation.

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As only an identity card and not address proof is needed to get the new connection of the Indane XTRALITE NOW, the students, new tenants and urban customers can easily avail this service.

Customers can register for new connections and book refills through the IndianOil ONE App and the IndianOil Customer website (https://cx.indianoil.in), with WhatsApp (7588888824) booking facility to be introduced shortly.

The new offering will be available through IndianOil’s extensive Indane distributor network and select IndianOil Retail Outlets, ensuring wide accessibility and unmatched convenience.