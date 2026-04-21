Indian Stair Climber Kuanr Chandra Kisku Prepares for Historic CN Tower Climb 2026 Attempt

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Bhubaneswar: Kuanr Chandra Kisku, an emerging name in endurance stair climbing, is set to take on one of the world’s most demanding vertical challenges—the CN Tower 147 floors (553 meter height) climb 2026, scheduled to be held on 3.5.26 (Sunday)With a powerful combination of physical preparation and mental resilience, Kisku aims to deliver a landmark performance that could place India firmly on the global tower running map.

The CN Tower climb, known for its grueling ascent of 1,776 steps (147 floors), tests not only physical endurance but also extraordinary mental strength. Kisku has been undergoing rigorous training with the support of a dedicated team of fitness professionals, focusing on strength, stamina, and high-altitude endurance.

Notably, Kisku has already demonstrated his exceptional capability by completing the 147-floor climb of the CN Tower in 23 minutes and 36 seconds, setting a strong benchmark and showcasing his elite endurance.

“Physical fitness can take you halfway, but beyond that, it is mental strength that defines success,” said Kisku. “The encouragement and support I have received from well-wishers across the country will play a crucial role in helping me push beyond limits.”

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Stair climbing as a sport has gained international recognition, with structured competitions held across America, Europe, and Asia under global World Tower Running Association. Kisku’s participation represents a significant step toward increasing awareness and recognition of this sport in India.

This attempt is not just a personal challenge, but a mission to inspire millions—demonstrating that with confidence, clarity, and determination, no goal is beyond reach.

Kisku is expected to compete with top international athletes, carrying the hopes and support of the nation as he aims to achieve a new milestone.