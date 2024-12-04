Indian Navy Operational Demonstration at Puri, Odisha on Navy Day 2024

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Navy displayed its operational prowess and capabilities through an ‘Operational Demonstration’ that covered many facets of naval operations by ships, submarines, aircraft, marine commandos and Indian Army personnel at the pristine Blue Flag Beach, Puri, Odisha, on 04 Dec 24.

The President of India and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, was the Chief Guest for the event, which was hosted by Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. The event was also witnessed by senior Central and State Government officials, military dignitaries, and the local populace.

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on 04 December to commemorate Operation Trident the audacious attack on Karachi harbour during the Indo-Pak War in 1971.

The Op Demo aimed to bring focus to the Navy’s rich maritime history and demonstrated the valour and courage of its personnel and their resolve to safeguard national maritime interests Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow.

The event also showcased the Indian Navy’s state-of-the-art ships and aircraft to the spectators and online viewers through live streaming on the Indian Navy’s YouTube channel as well as on Doordarshan Channels.

The Op Demo saw the participation of 15 warships, aircraft comprising MiG 29K and MH 60R, along with combat beach reconnaissance by the Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy. Other major attractions included performances by the Naval Band, Continuity Drill, and Horn Pipe Dance by SCC Cadets. The event culminated with the illumination of ships at anchorage followed by a Laser and Drone show at the beach.

This was the second time that the Indian Navy had organised a mega event at a location other than a major Naval Station. Blue Flag Beach, Puri, is about 500 km from Visakhapatnam and about 200 km from the nearest Naval Station at INS Chilka.

Watch the video here: