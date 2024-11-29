Indian Navy Day to be celebrated on December 4 off the coast of Puri

Puri: The Indian Navy is all set to celebrate the Navy Day in the coast of Puri on December 4 that is Wednesday. The preparations for the event has reached the final leg. According to reports, the Indian Navy Day shall be celebrated in Puri this year. Hence, the Indian Navy ships have reached Puri and have started their practice sessions and rehearsals. The ships are also evaluating the situation in the sea and how best the day can be celebrated.

There was discussion among the general public that the ships had allegedly reached Puri to check Bangladeshi infiltration, a huge crowd of people were seen on the shore to catch a glimpse of the five ships.

On the other hand, the Chief of Naval Staff of India Dinesh K Tripathi had visited Puri. He had checked the rehearsals and discussed the various arrangements with the District Administration for the upcoming Navy Day celebrations. Tripathi had come to Odisha as the Chief guest at the Passing out Parade of the fourth batch of Agniveers that was held at Indian Naval Ships (INS) Chilka on Friday.

The Navy is gearing up to host the operational demonstration to the first lady of India President Murmu who is scheduled to visit Puri on the Navy Day. The Indian Navy, government of Odisha and the local administration is to their toes to make all the arrangements for the President’s visit. The live demonstration will also be open for tourists.

The programme will be broadcasted live in the National media as well as the Youtube channel of the Indian Navy. Earlier, in 2022 President Murmu had attended the Navy Day in Vishakhapatnam.

