Indian hockey team in Odisha, participate in roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Indian hockey team reached Bhubaneswar and held a road show on Wednesday, said reports. According to reports, the Indian Hockey team reached Odisha today and is holding a roadshow in Bhubaneswar. The roadshow is being held from the Biju Patnaik airport to Kalinga stadium. The team will be felicitated at the Kalinga Stadium, informed Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi shall meet the hockey players also and felicitate them at the Kalinga Stadium. It is also worth mentioning that, Olympian hockey player Amit Rohidas returned to Odisha on August 16, he received a rousing welcome upon his arrival at Bhubaneswar airport.

Olympics hockey hero Amit Rohidas won back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Amit was welcomed by various organizations including Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh. Amit was the only Odia player to be included in the bronze medal winning Indian team at the Olympics. Amit was instrumental in India’s success at the Paris Olympics.

After this success the state government of Odisha made a big announcement to pay Rs 4 crore to Amit Rohidas. Not only that, the state government has announced Rs 15 lakh to all the players of the Indian hockey team and Rs 10 lakh to the support staff. On the other hand, after reaching Bhubaneswar, Amit informed the media that he is thankful to the state government for sponsoring hockey. This will encourage new players to play hockey in the state.

It is further worth mentioning that, the hockey sensation was also welcomed back by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar today.