Indian Air Force personnel arrested for cheating, sexual exploitation in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Wednesday arrested an Indian Air Force personnel after a woman accused him of cheating, sexual exploitation and breach of trust.

The accused has been identified as Gopal Chandra Dixit, a native of Itamati in Nayagarh district and is currently serving as ground staff with the Indian Air Force, posted in Ladakh.

As per police sources, the woman registered a complaint at Badagada Police Station nearly two weeks back. The complainant alleged that he developed a relationship with her by making repeated promises of marriage and later exploited her physically and emotionally. Based on her statement, police registered a case and started a probe into the matter.

Acting on a tip-off, that he is planning to leave for Ladakh, a police team conducted a raid in the Market Building area and arrested him on Tuesday. Following the arrest, Dixit was produced before a local court as part of the legal process.

A case was earlier registered against him under Sections 69, 296(B), 351(2), and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on November 6, covering cheating, sexual exploitation, and wrongful intent.

