India will be free from Naxalism by March 31, highlights CISF’s crucial role: Amit Shah

Cuttack: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reaffirmed that the security forces will fulfil the resolve of eradicating Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026.

Speaking at the 57th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force in Cuttack, Amit Shah highlighted CISF’s “crucial role” in eliminating Naxalism.

“PM Modi government is determined to free the country from Naxalism by March 31, 2026, and the CISF has played a crucial role in that effort. Whether in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, or Telangana, the CISF has played a crucial role in eliminating Naxalism. I assure you that by March 31, 2026, this country will be free from Naxalism. Our security forces will completely defeat those who dream of a Red Corridor from Tirupati to Pashupati and establish their dominance,” he said.

Hailing CISF personnel’s “valour and self-sacrifice” for the country, Amit Shah further expressed his gratitude for their service.

“In 56 years, CISF has not only fulfilled its original purpose but has also transformed itself by facing all kinds of challenges. Valour and sacrifice are the hallmarks of India’s glorious history. By combining these qualities with dedication and armed with modern weaponry, CISF has demonstrated the courage to face all kinds of challenges. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the personnel of the Force,” he said.

hah was attending the 57th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Kharavela Regional Training Centre, Mundali in Cuttack, Odisha.

The Union Home Minister was recieved by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Bhubhaneswar Airport as he arrived in the state to attend various public programs.

Amit Shah will also perform the Bhumi Pujan of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) located alongside the campus of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Bhubaneswar.

Shah will inaugurate an exhibition on the ‘New Nyaya Sanhita’ in Bhubaneswar and will also flag off a Mobile Forensic Van.

