India-South Africa T20 match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack: Over 23,000 tickets will be sold, here’s how to avail tickets

Cuttack: Sale of tickets for the much-awaited T20 match between India and South Africa at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will begin from tomorrow. The match is slated to begin from 7 PM onwards on December 9, 2025.

As informed by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), a total of 23,000 tickets will be sold. This includes tickets for the affiliated units, online ticket and box office (offline) tickets

However, only about 2000 tickets will be sold online tomorrow via District by Zomato, OCA informed.

Gallery 1&3: Rs 1100

Gallery 2&4: Rs 900

Gallery 5: Rs 1200

Gallery 7: Rs 700

Special Enclosure: Rs 6000

AC Box: Rs 8000

New Pavilion: Rs 10,000

Corporate Box: Rs 20,000

The online tickets will be available for: New Pavilion, Special Enclosure, AC Box, Gallery 2, 4 & 7 and redeemed on December 8 and 9, 2025 at Cambridge School.

Redemption Timings:

8th Dec: 9AM-6PM

9th Dec: 9-AM-1:00 PM

Offline ticket sale to OCA Affiliated Units:

SBI will sell tickets at OCA Conference Hall

Dates: 3rd & 4th December 2025 (10 AM-6PM)

Public Sale/Box Office Sale at ticket counters (Barabati Stadium):

From 5th December 2025 (9 AM-6PM)

One person can buy maximum 2 tickets (with valid ID)

INSURANCE DETAILS

Match insurance will cover approx. 150 crores:

10 crores-Event cancellation

10 crores-Property damage, standard fire & perils

25 crores-Public Sability (spectators & visitors)

45 crores Group accidental policy

Practice Day:

Gallery Nos. 6 and 7 will be opened for the general public to witness the practice sessions. Gallery Nos. 1 and 2 will be opened if required, depending on the crowd turnout.

Public Transport:

A Bus Bay is being setup at the way of Bali Jatra Ground for smooth public transport.

Integrated Help Desk:

To be set up with all important essential services at disposal for general public and spectators at various location around the stadium. At five (5) places listed below.

Sachin Tendulkar Indoor Hall (CDMO, Cuttack), In front of OOA Member Room-1 (CDMO, Cuttack), Near Gallery No. 5 (CDMO, Cuttack), OCA Club (Chief Minister, Ministers & VVIPs) Xavier’s High School

Fire Safety:

OCA, along with the Fire Department, will deploy:

Fire tenders

Fire bails

Fire blankets

Modern firefighting equipment

Emergency exit gates will remain operational.

As per BCCI guidelines, hospitals with trauma care and emergency support will be on standby:

KIMS Hospital

SCB Medical College

Drinking Water & Food:

Adequate drinking water with disposable glasses in all stands

Food stalls outside every stand at reasonable prices.

Fan Parks;

3 Fan parks will be setup at Cuttack for Spectators. At Upper Bali Jatra Ground, Lower Bali Jatra Ground and Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Holding areas will be set up at the OCA Academy for crowd management. All necessary arrangements, including drinking water and medical facilities, will be put in place jointly by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) and the Cuttack District Administration.

Both the teams are slated to arrive between 5.30 PM and 8.30 PM on December 7 and have their practice on the following day i.e December 8. While Indian team will practice between 1.30 PM and 4.30 PM, the visitor will practice from 5.30 PM to 8.30 PM.

The gates for the audience will open 3 hours before the match.