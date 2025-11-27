India International Trade Fair 2025: Odisha Pavilion wins gold medal for excellence in display

Advertisement

New Delhi: Odisha has been awarded the First Prize for Excellence in Display in the States & Union Territories Pavilion category at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from November 14 to 27, 2025.

The distinguished honor comes in the form of the Gold Medal, conferred by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

The Odisha Pavilion successfully highlighted the state’s emerging role as a hub for investment, innovation, cultural vibrancy, and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, taking to his X handle, said that this gold medal is for the state and special kudos to the artisans and SHGs who took the Odia soul to Delhi and shone through.

“Odisha has added yet another feather to its star-studded cap. Our display at the India International Trade Fair 2025 held at Bharat Mandapam won gold and stands as a solid exemplification of the creative brains of Odisha. This gold medal is for the state and special kudos to the artisans and SHGs who took the Odia soul to Delhi and shone through,” the CM wrote.

