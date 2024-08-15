Independence Day: Odisha police officers receive President’s Award

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great pride for the Odisha Police that some of its officers received the prestigious President’s Medal on the occasions of the Independence Day celebration today.

The officers include Santosh Bala, the Special Secretary to the Home Department, and Narasingha Bhol, the Excise Commissioner.

Likewise, Home guard Banabasi Maharana, who was hacked to death by some ganja smugglers, was also posthumously awarded for his bravery. His wife received the prestigious ward.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP Arun Sarangi were among other senior officers who were present during the felicitation ceremony.

