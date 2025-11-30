Ind vs SA T20 at Cuttack: OCA presents first ticket of match to Lord Jagannath

Advertisement

Puri: Sanjay Behera, the Secretary of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), today presented the first ticket for the upcoming 1st T201 match between India versus South Africa to Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath, as a mark of reverence and respect.

Behera humbly offered and dedicated the first ticket at the sacred feet of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath as a symbolic invitation seeking divine blessings.

Advertisement

On behalf of Odisha Cricket Association, Behera sought the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath for the smooth and successful conduct of the upcoming international match at Barabati Stadium on 9th December 2025.

Rabi Shankar Pratihari, the Secretary of Puri District Athletic Association and Santosh Das, the Member of OCA were also present during this special occasion.