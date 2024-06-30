Incumbent CEO Nikunj Bihari Dhal appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer and the incumbent Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, Nikunja Bihari Dhal has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Majhi.

A notification regarding the new appointment of Dhal has been issued by General Administration and Public Grievance department today. “Nikunja Bihari Dhal, chief electoral officer, Odisha and ex-officio additional chief secretary, Home department, is appointed as additional chief secretary to chief minister, Odisha,” read the notification.

The 1993-batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre was appointed as the CEO of Odisha in March 2023 and successfully and peacefully conducted the 2024 General and State Assembly elections in the State.

Prior to his appointment as the CEO, Dhal served as Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) in 2023.