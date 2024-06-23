In his first visit to home town after becoming Odisha CM, Majhi announces Rs 50 crore for Maa Tarini Temple

Keonjhar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi today made his maiden visit, after assuming the post, to Keonjhar, his home town, and announced a financial package of Rs 50 crore for the development of Maa Tarini temple at Ghatagaon.

As per his schedule, the Chief Minister first reached the Maa Tarini temple, offered prayers with his wife and sought the blessings of the presiding deity at the temple, which is one of the prominent religious places of the state.

After coming out of the temple, Majhi spoke to the media persons and announced Rs 50 crore for the development of shrine. He also said that he will request the Central government to accord national status to the temple. Later, he met several people at Ghatagaon High School field greeted them with folded hands and listened to their grievances.

Thereafter, the CM took part at a mega roadshow from Ghatagaon High school ground to Maa Tarini Temple to pay a visit to Goddess Tarini.

The CM is on a two-day visit to his hometown. After offering prayers to Maa Tarini, the CM is scheduled to attend a felicitation ceremony and public meeting in Keonjhar in the afternoon hours and stay at night.

Tomorrow morning he is scheduled to visit his native place Raikia and address a public meeting after participating in a roadshow from Raikala to Jhumpura.