In a first of its kind, Dussehra Bhasani in Kataka to be live streamed!

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Kataka: In a first of its kind, the Dussehra Bhasani (idol immersion procession) in Kataka City will be live streamed, informed district collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde today.

According to Shinde, the idol immersion procession would be broadcast live for the first time this year. Arrangements will be made to live-stream the procession from four locations across the city, with the responsibility for the broadcast assigned to the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

The Kataka district collector made the announcement during a preparatory meeting held organized by the district administration at Netaji Sanskruti Bhawan today. The decision for the live streaming of the Dussehra Bhasani has been taken keeping in mind the eagerness of senior citizens to view it.

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During the meeting, office-bearers of various Puja committees in Kataka alleged that although the festive season has already begun, there has been no significant improvement in the city’s roads, sanitation, or street lighting systems so far.

Puja committee members stated that the condition of roads in many parts of the city remains deplorable. They also demanded the extension of deadline for the single-window system regarding license applications and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) submitted by various Puja committees for the festivities, to which the district administration agreed.

The District Collector also assured that all works related to basic amenities for the city residents would be completed ahead of schedule. Besides, welcome arches would be erected at various entry points of the city for the Dussehra celebrations.