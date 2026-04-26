In a first, Kandhamal sends wood for Rath Yatra Chariots to Puri

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Puri: In a first, woods from Kandhamal’s Kotagarh forest has been sent for the making of holy chariots for Rath yatra to Puri on Sunday. A total consignment of 23 pieces of 40 feet long Dhaura wood have been sent to Puri from Kotgarh forest.

According to sources, these logs will be used for the axles of three chariots. Upon the arrival of the Rath wood in Baliguda, Jagannatha Temple Trust Board and the district authorities performed puja of the logs in the courtyard of Jagannath Temple.

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Kandhamal Collector, Baliguda Sub-District Magistrate, Baliguda SDPO were present during the ceremony. Kandhamal Collector said that it is a matter of good fortune that Rath wood is going to Puri from Kandhamal district for the first time.