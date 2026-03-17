Impressed by students’ love, affection and hospitality, Nita Ambani extends her 2-hour’s KISS-KIIT visit to 8-hour

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Bhubaneswar: Impressed by students’ love, affection and hospitality, Nita M. Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, extended her two-hour’s visit to KISS and KIIT to 8-hour.

As per her schedule, Nita Ambani came to KISS-KIIT for a just two hours to receive the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award. However, she forgot the time after reaching the two world famous Universities and spent over eight hours.

She landed in Bhubaneswar at 3.30 PM and was slated to leave by 5.30 PM. However, after visiting KIIT and KISS, Nita was completely mesmerized and forgot her schedule, following which she left at 11.30 PM.

She was overwhelmed by the love, devotion and welcome of the staff and students of KIIT and KISS and founder Achyuta Samanta. Although her schedule for KIIT and KISS was only 2 hours, she left all her schedule behind and spent a long time at KIIT and KISS.

Upon reaching KIIT Campus 6, Nita was welcomed by 5,000 female employees of KIIT and KISS, who had worn traditional Odisha sarees. Seeing this, Nita got down from the car and walked to meet the female employees.

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Later, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation reached KIIT International School and spent a long time with the students talking with them. She even hugged small children and showed her maternal affection.

Thereafter, Nita Ambani visited the Jagannath Temple in KISS Shrivani Kshetra and offered prayers. She also circumambulated the temple. After reaching KISS campus, a battery car was arranged for her to reach Dutee Chand Stadium. She was delighted to see the KISS students giving her a grand welcome by performing traditional dances at various places in the campus. She did not go in the car but walked with the children. She even danced with them and talked to them. Seeing her love, the children also showed enthusiasm.

After reaching the stadium, Nita Ambani took a walk around the stadium and congratulated the students. She was amazed to see 40,000 students in the stadium at the same time and was mesmerized by their dance and yoga practice. It was a subtle demonstration of greatness.