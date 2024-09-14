Important information on ‘Subhadra Yojana’, shares Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida

Bhubaneswar: Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha shared an important information on Saturday regarding ‘Subhadra Yojana’. She said that so far 50 lakh women have applied for the Subhadra Yojana and those who have applied till the 15th of September, they will get the first instalment of the scheme on the 17th of September.

Besides, tomorrow is the first day of the Subhadra Swagat Walk. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said that there will be a Subhadra March in 10,000 Revenue villages across the state tomorrow.

Subhadra procession will take place tomorrow from the Giridurga Temple to Ramadevi University in Bhubaneswar. The march will be led by the GPLF in each panchayat. The Self Help Group (SHG) members will also be involved in the villages. The first instalment of the Subhadra Yojana will be paid on the 17th September.