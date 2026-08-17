IMD’s heavy rainfall alert and flood situation forces Jajpur district admin to close schools for one more day tomorrow

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Jajpur: The heavy rainfall alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the current flood situation forced the Jajpur district administration to suspend classes of all schools across the district for one more day tomorrow.

As directed by the Jajpur District Collector, all government, government-aided, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) and private primary, upper primary, high schools and higher secondary schools situated across the district will remain closed tomorrow, informed the District Education Officer (DEO).

According to the DEO, all anganwadi centres of the district will also remain shut tomorrow following IMD’s warning for heavy rainfall, triggered by low-pressure area, and flood situation in Baitarani- Brahmani rivers which has massively affected the normalcy of people by submerging the residential localities.

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The District Collector directed for closure of schools and anganwadi centres for one more day tomorrow as precautionary measure for student’s safety.

It is to be noted here that IMD has issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over the district of Baleshwar, Jajpur, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, and Dhenkanal tomorrow.