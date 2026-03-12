IMD predicts shallow to moderate fog and rain in Odisha, check day-wise warnings

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted shallow to moderate fog and rain in parts of Odisha.

The IMD while predicting the weather activities in the state also issued yellow warnings for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind.

Have a look at the day-wise warnings of the IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of March 13):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Sundergarh.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Deogarh and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog likely to occur during early hours/morning hours at isolated pockets in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Balasore, Bhadrak and Dhenkanal.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 13 to 8.30 AM of March 14):

Dry weather likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 14 to 8.30 AM of March 15):

Dry weather likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha,

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 15 to 8.30 AM of March 16):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 16 to 8.30 AM of March 17):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sundergarh, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 17 to 8.30 AM of March 18):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of March 18 to 8.30 AM of March 19):

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.