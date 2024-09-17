IMD predicts rainfall over these districts of Odisha, check details

By Subadh Nayak
imd predicts rainfall over odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s regional centre has predicted light to moderate rain/thundershower over several districts of Odisha.

According to IMD, light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Likewise, ;ight to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha from 8.30 AM of September 18 to 8.30 AM of September 19.

The IMD also issued a Yellow Warning saying that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar between 8.30 AM of September 19 and 8.30 AM of September 20.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda from 8.30 AM of September 20 to 8.30 AM of September 21, predicted the weather department while issuing a yellow warning for the same.

Also Read: Rain In Odisha Likely For Next 24 Hours, Most Rivers In Flooded Condition
You might also like

“PM Modi’s Guarantee has no Warranty,” says BJD’s Snehangini…

Two Plus Two students dies after drowning during Lord Biswakarma’s idol…

Bhubaneswar army major case: 5 member crime branch team reach Bharatpur police…

More than 30 lakh pakka houses distributed by PM Modi in Bhubaneswar