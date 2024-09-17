IMD predicts rainfall over these districts of Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s regional centre has predicted light to moderate rain/thundershower over several districts of Odisha.

According to IMD, light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Likewise, ;ight to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha from 8.30 AM of September 18 to 8.30 AM of September 19.

The IMD also issued a Yellow Warning saying that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar between 8.30 AM of September 19 and 8.30 AM of September 20.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda from 8.30 AM of September 20 to 8.30 AM of September 21, predicted the weather department while issuing a yellow warning for the same.