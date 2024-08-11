IMD predicts rainfall in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted heavy rainfall for some districts of Odisha and light to moderate rain in other parts of the State.

The weather department has issued Yellow Warning for heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Likewise, thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj, the IMD forecasted.

It further said that light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha between 8.30 AM of August 12 and 8.30 AM of August 13. However, the State is expected to witness heavy rain from August 14.