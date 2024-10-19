IMD predicts rain in Odisha from October 23 to Octtober 25, cyclone likely!

Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted rain in Odisha from October 23 to October 25 said reports on Saturday. A cyclonic formation is likely.

According to reports, the MeT Department has predicted a low pressure area over Central Bay of Bengal around October 22 which is likely to intensify into a depression around October 24.

Odisha is likely to have rainfall from October 23 to October 25, further reports added. However the IMD has not yet clarified anything relating to a possible cyclone threat. But, the International Meteorological Organizations have issued some first-hand speculative information on this.

According to Windy’s GFS model, there is possibility of cyclone next week. According to the American GFS model, there will be a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal towards the end of next week. The storm is likely to make landfall on the border of West Bengal and Bangladesh. However, the specific course is not clear as of now.

Not only the GFS model, but the NCEP model also predicts increased cyclone probability. The model shows that it will take the form of a severe cyclone. Further detailed reports awaited.