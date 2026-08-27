IMD predicts low pressure area around August 29, heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha from tomorrow

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Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coasts around August 29. The weather department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha for five days from tomorrow.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over south Bangladesh & adjoining Gangetic West Bengal lay over northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coasts between 3.1 & 5.8 km above mean sea level titling southwestwards with height. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around 29th August, 2026, said the IMD.

The Monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Amritsar, Ambala, Muzaffarnagar, centre of Low Pressure Area over southeast Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood, Ranchi, Digha and thence southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal, it added.

The weather department issued the following warnings for Odisha:

The weather department issued the following warnings for Odisha:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of August 28):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Sundaragada, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati .

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of August 28 to 8.30 AM of August 29):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Subarnapur, Boudh.

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Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of August 29 to 8.30 AM of August 30):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Khordha, and Nayagada.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of August 30 to 8.30 AM of August 31):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi .

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts ofBhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Puri, Khordha, d Nayagada.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of August 31 to 8.30 AM of September 1):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, and Balangir .

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, and Koraput.

The weather department also said that squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off Odisha Coast on August 30 and August 31.

As the sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough along and off Odisha Coast during these days, the fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along & off Odisha Coast.