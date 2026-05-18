IMD predicts hot and humid conditions in Odisha for five days, check details

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted hot and humid conditions in Odisha for next five days.

According to the weather department, hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail in the state till 8.30 AM of May 23.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of May 19):

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Sonepur and Boudh.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 19 to 8.30 AM of May 20):

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Sonepur and Boudh.

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Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 20 to 8.30 AM of May 21):

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Sonepur and Boudh.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 21 to 8.30 AM of May 22):

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Sonepur and Boudh.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 22 to 8.30 AM of May 23):

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Sonepur and Boudh.