IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in 2 Odisha districts, heavy rain in 14 districts

Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in two districts of Odisha and heavy rainfall in 14 districts of the state.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri till 8.30 AM tomorrow, said the weatherman.

Likewise, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Angul, Cuttack and Dhenkanal during the same period of time.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

