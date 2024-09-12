IMD predicts fresh low pressure over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain in Odisha; Check details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar today predicted a fresh low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal which likely to trigger heavy rain in Odisha.

An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Bangladesh and neighbourhood extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level, said the IMD adding that under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over coastal Bangladesh and neighbourhood during next 24 hours.

Check IMD’s forecast for Odisha:

Day-1: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 13.09.24 to 8.30 AM of 14.09.24):

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Kalahandi.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada and Gajapati.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Day-2: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 14.09.24 to 8.30 AM of 15.09.24):

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Jajpur, Bargarh, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Balasore and Bhadrak.

Day-3: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 15.09.24 to 8.30 AM of 16.09.24):

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sundergarh.

Wind Warning:

Due to strong monsoon current, squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph very likely during 13th September to 15th September over North Bay of Bengal, along and off Odisha Coast.

Fishermen Warning:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into North Bay of Bengal; along & off Odisha coast during 13th September to 15th September 2024.

