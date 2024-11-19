IMD predicts fresh low-pressure over Bay of Bengal by November 23, check the day-wise warning for next 7 days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted that an upper air cyclonic circulation is expected to be formed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas by November 21.

The IMD said that upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-northwestwards and develop into a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 23.

Later, the low-pressure area will get intensified into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal within the following two days, predicted the IMD.

Check the weather warning for Odisha for next 7 days:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 20.11.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail in the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Keonjhargarh.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 20.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 21.11.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail in the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Keonjhargarh.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 21.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 22.11.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail in the districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 22.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 23.11.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail in the districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 23.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 24.11.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail in the districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 24.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 25.11.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail in the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 25.11.2024 to 8.30 AM of 26.11.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail in the districts of Odisha.

