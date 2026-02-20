IMD predicts fresh low pressure area, rain and thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha  

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh low pressure area over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and issued rain and thunderstorm with lightning warning in Odisha.

As informed by the weather department, the Low Pressure Area over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal became less marked at 8.30 AM of today. However, the associated upper air cyclonic circulation lay over the same region extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move west-north-westwards towards Sri Lanka during the next 24 hours.

It further said that the upper air cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level persisted over the same region at 8.30 AM of today. Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 48 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards thereafter.

The IMD said that light rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Sundergarh, Kendrapada, Khordha, Puri, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha from 8.30 AM of February 23 to 8.30 AM of February 24.

The weather department also issued a yellow warning saying that thunderstorm with lightning wind speed reaching 30-40kmph likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Puri, Nuapada, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi and Malkangiri during the same period of time.

Likewise, light rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam and Nayagarh and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha between 8.30 AM of February 24 to 8.30 AM of February 25. Besides, thunderstorm with lightning wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Mayurbhanj, Cuttack and Khurda for which yellow warning has been issued.