IMD predicts fog, rain and cold wave condition in Odisha, check weather forecast for next 7 days

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted fog, rain and cold wave condition in Odisha while forecasting weather conditions for the next seven days.

As predicted by the weather department, the minimum temperature (night temperature) is likely to fall by 2 to 4°C during the next 2 days and thereafter rise by 2 to 3 °C subsequent 3 days.

Check the weather forecast for next 7 days:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 07.12.2024):

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Kandhamal and Kalahandi.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 07.12.2024 to 8.30 AM of 08.12.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Kandhamal and Kalahandi.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 08.12.2024 to 8.30 AM of 09.12.2024):

Light rain very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 09.12.2024 to 8.30 AM of 10.12.2024):

Light rain very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Boudh and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 10.12.2024 to 8.30 AM of 11.12.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 11.12.2024 to 8.30 AM of 12.12.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 12.12.2024 to 8.30 AM of 13.12.2024):