IMD issues yellow warnings for thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warnings for thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha.

As predicted by the weather department, thunderstorm with lightning will continue till 8.30 AM of May 13. Check the day-wise warnings of the weather department.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of May 9):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada, and Malkangiri.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over all the districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 9 to 8.30 AM of May 10):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Sundergarh, and Jharsuguda.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

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Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 10 to 8.30 AM of May 11):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore .

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Rayagada, and Koraput and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 11 to 8.30 AM of May 12):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, and Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 12 to 8.30 AM of May 13):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.