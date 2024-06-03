IMD issues yellow warnings for thunderstorm and heatwave condition for next 7 days in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warnings for both thunderstorm and heat wave condition in Odisha.

According to the weather department, the warnings have been issued till June 10. Check day-wise warning below:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 04.06.2024):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Kandhamal.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 04.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 05.06.2024):

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Bargarh, Nuapada and Kandhamal.

Hot & Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati .

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Odisha & at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 05.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 06.06.2024):

YELLOW WARNING: a) Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Bargarh, Nuapada and Kandhamal.

b) Hot & Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Odisha & at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 06.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 07.06.2024):

YELLOW WARNING: 1)Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

2) Hot & Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Odisha & at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 07.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 08.06.2024:

YELLOW WARNING: 1) Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur.

2) Hot & Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Odisha & at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 08.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 09.06.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha & at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 09.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 10.06.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha & at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha.

Also Read: Governor Raghubar Das Gives Green Signal To Dissolve Odisha Legislative Assembly