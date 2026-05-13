IMD issues yellow warnings for rain in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warnings for five days of rain in Odisha.

As predicted by the weather department, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind is expected to continue in parts of state till 8.30 AM of May 18.

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of May 14):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Balasore and Sundergarh.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha, South Coastal Odisha, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 14 to 8.30 AM of May 15):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Coastal Odisha and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

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Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 15 to 8.30 AM of May 16):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal and Boudh.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sundergarh, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 16 to 8.30 AM of May 17):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of May 17 to 8.30 AM of May 18):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.