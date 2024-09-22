IMD issues yellow warnings for lightning and rain in Odisha for 5 days

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warnings for lightning and rain in Odisha for next five days.

According to the weather department, the lightning and rainfall activity will continue till September 27. Below is the day-wise warning of the IMD.

Check details here:

DAY 1: Valid from 8.3O AM of 23.09.2024:

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada, Koraput, Angul, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.

DAY 2: Valid from 8.3O AM of 23.09.2024 to 8.3O AM of 24.09.2024:

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

DAY 3: Valid from 8.3O AM of 24.09.2024 to 8.3O AM of 25.09.2024:

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.

DAY 4: Valid from 8.3O AM of 25.09.2024 to 8.3O AM of 26.09.2024:

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput/ Nabarangpur, Kalahandi/ Nuapada/ Balangir, and Bargarh.

DAY 5: Valid from 8.3O AM of 26.09.2024 to 8.3O AM of 27.09.2024: