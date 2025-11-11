IMD issues yellow warnings for cold wave conditions in these districts

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warnings for cold wave conditions in some districts of Odisha.

As predicted by the weather department, cold wave conditions is likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Jharsuguda, Kandhamal and Sundargarh district till 8.30 AM of November 12.

The similar weather forecast also has been issued over these districts from 8.30 AM of November 12 to 8.30 AM of November 13.

It further predicted that the minimum temperature (night temperature) is very likely to fall by 2- 3 Degree Celsius during the next 24 hours and no large change thereafter over the districts of Odisha.

According to IMD, yesterday’s highest maximum temperature of 33.4°C was recorded at Paralakhemundi while the lowest minimum temperature of 11.0°C was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of South Odisha.

Likewise, very dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh and Koraput and moderate fog has occurred at one or two places over the district of Kalahandi of Interior Odisha.