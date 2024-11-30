IMD issues yellow warning in 11 districts in Odisha, predicts light to moderate rainfall

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued a yellow warning to 11 districts in Odisha due to the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

Some parts of Odisha received light to moderate rainfall on Friday. On Saturday as many as 11 districts of Balasore, Cuttack, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam and Rayagada were issued a yellow warning by the IMD. These districts will receive light to moderate rainfall in the next three hours.

Cyclone ‘Fengal’ is likely to make a landfall today on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast. It will cross the coast at a speed of 70 to 80 kmph. Heavy downpour has started in many parts of Tamil Nadu and a red alert has been issued.